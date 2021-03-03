Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.