Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,196 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

