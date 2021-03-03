Mizuho Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,313.72. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,899. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,971.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.