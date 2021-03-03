Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BSY opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.