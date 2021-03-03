Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.
BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
NASDAQ BSY opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
