Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Position Cut by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,785 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 8,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,120. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $806.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.