ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ModivCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

MODV opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

