Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.97

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $18.95 million and $1.48 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.