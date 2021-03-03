Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $2,376,908.50 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

Shares of MC opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.