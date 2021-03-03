Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.69. 600,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 941,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $888.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

