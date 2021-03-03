Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $144,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

