Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Down 6.1%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,195,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,359,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11.
About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
