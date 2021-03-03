Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Down 6.1%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,195,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,359,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

