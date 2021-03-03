Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,160. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.