Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,477 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,816 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

