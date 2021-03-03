MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $36,106.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007427 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00149443 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,557,053 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

