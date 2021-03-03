MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 6.6%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.50. 2,292,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,056,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

