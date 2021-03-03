MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 7.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $348.26 and last traded at $352.05. Approximately 1,037,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 688,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.93.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $298.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,767,913. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

