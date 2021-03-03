Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $15,563.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

