MoonSwap Reaches Market Cap of $12.13 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 311.8% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.19 million worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.00371832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,548,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,527,317 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

