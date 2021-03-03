Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

