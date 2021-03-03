Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.