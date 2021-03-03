Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 34,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

