Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,253,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 264,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,956. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

