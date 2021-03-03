Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pfizer by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after buying an additional 1,437,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,308,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $189.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

