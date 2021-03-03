Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,860. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.