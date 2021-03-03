Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 259,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 35,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 517,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

