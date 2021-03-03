Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

