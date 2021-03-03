Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 16,763 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. 34,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,291. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

