Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 18,222 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. 100,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,892. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.