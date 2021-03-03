Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 23,682 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Southern by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in The Southern by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of SO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. 94,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,755. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

