Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 55,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 161,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 1,184,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

