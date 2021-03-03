Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 7,713 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

