Morgan Stanley Boosts Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $9.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,301. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $368.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

