Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -247.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

