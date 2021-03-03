Morgan Stanley Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $47.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 2,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,036. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.58, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 41.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 108.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

