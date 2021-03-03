Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $220.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

AMP traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $226.58. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

