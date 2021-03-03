Morgan Stanley Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $57.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,874. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.