Morgan Stanley Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $57.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.
NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,874. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.
