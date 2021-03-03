Morgan Stanley Raises TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $87.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.