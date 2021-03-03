Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $26.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of UNM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

