Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold”.

STJPF traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,613. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

