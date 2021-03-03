Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKTSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.