Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

