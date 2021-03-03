Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

