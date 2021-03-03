Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALSMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 124,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

