Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

