Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

