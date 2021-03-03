Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

