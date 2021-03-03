Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 3,519,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,643,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

