Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Heronetta Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 7.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Mplx by 392.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mplx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 71,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

