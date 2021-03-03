Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.30

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 71158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

