MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $14.28. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 36,854 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

